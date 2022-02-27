PDP candidate, Musa Agah, wins Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Agah, has been declared winner of the by-election held in the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State held on Saturday.

In the keenly contested election, Agah, who is also the member currently representing Irigwe/Rukuba State constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, floored his major opponents, Muhammad Gwani of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), and Joseph Abbey Aku, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and eight other contestants, to emerge winner.

READ ALSO: INEC announces APC candidates winners of Ondo, Imo by-elections

While announcing the result on Sunday in Jos, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Dr Yinka Oyerinde, said “Agah scored the highest votes of 40,343, and having certified the requirement of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election.”

His closest rivals in the poll, Gwani, scored 37,757 votes while the APC candidate, Aku, came third position with 26,111 votes.

The Jos North/Bassa seat became vacant after the former occupant, Haruna Maitala, died in an accident along the Abuja-Jos road last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now