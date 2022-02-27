INEC announces APC candidates winners of Ondo, Imo by-elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced candidates of the All Progressive Congress as winners of the legislative by-elections in Imo and Ondo states, held on Saturday.

In Ondo, INEC announced the APC candidate, Lawson Mayorkun Alade as winner of the Akure North/Akure South Federal constituency by-election.

Alade reportedly polled 26,370 votes to defeat Olumuyiwa Adu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 24,201 votes.

Out of a total of 365,088 registered voters in Akure Federal Constituency, 52,546 persons presented themselves for accreditation while 51,346 was recorded as valid votes cast.

READ ALSO: CUPP charges INEC to nullify Imo bye-elections over violence

In Imo, APC‘s Blyden Okanni was declared winner of the Ngor Okpala Constituency by-election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Dennis Akoh announced in Owerri, on Sunday, that Okanni polled 9,248 votes to defeat his closest rival, Emeka Nwachukwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 7,161 votes.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Christopher Nwaiwu reportedly came third with 501 votes, while the only female candidate, Joy Nze, of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) got 15 votes.

Prof. Akoh said a total of 18,083 voters were accredited for the poll, out of a total of the 94,118 registered voters in the area. He added that 17,280 were valid votes cast, while 582 votes were rejected.

By: Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now