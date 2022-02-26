Obaseki’s aide dumps PDP for APC in Edo

A former Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor, Mr Ikponmwosa Omorodion, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omorodion, who was received into the APC at a ceremony held in Iguogun community, Ovia South West local government area of the state, described his defection to the party as the “return of the prodigal son.”

The governor’s aide said he was inspired to return to the APC based on the good work of a member of the House of Representatives from Ovie Federal Constituency, Mr. Dennis Idahosa.

He said: “We know where we are coming from and we know the stuff we are made of. The reason for our defection is that we have seen it and not what we heard.

“We have had history as a people in the federal constituency. Some of us have come of age to know those that have represented us in the past.

“Today, even to the blind, when you talk of constituency projects, Ovia has never had it this good, even in the entire state. No representative since 1999 has given effective representation to their people like Dennis Idahosa.

“History will not forgive us if we don’t align with him (Idahosa) to continue in the same direction and we cannot be seen to be working with him from the other side.

“We have come to work to support APC and most importantly, to support Dennis Idahosa.”

