APC demands prosecution of Obaseki’s aide for alleged murder | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Monday urged the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, to order the arrest and prosecution of one of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s aides over an alleged murder of one Mrs. Yado Odogbo in the state.

Odogbo, a member of the APC, was shot dead during the September 19 governorship election in Nikorogha Ward, Ovia South-West local government area of the state.

The Director of Communication and Media, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Orgnanistion, John Mayaki, who made the call in a statement, said the woman’s murder was one of the many incidents recorded during the election.

He said: “The gruesome killing of Odogbo in Unit 6 Nikorogha Ward was just one of very many despicable, callous and violent acts foisted by the Peoples Democratic Party across parts of the state to win the election at all cost.

“From Uhunmwode, Urhonigbe North, to Orhionmwon, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha local government areas, and several other places in Edo Central and Edo North, INEC officers ran away, while voters took to their heels for dear lives as a result of sporadic shootings by PDP agents of death”.

Mayaki added that suspected PDP thugs came into polling units and started shooting at APC members.

He added: “It was during the shooting that Odogbo was sighted and shot at the head. She died instantly.

“The blood of Odogbo cries for justice. Those who shot her, making her grisly and ghastly remains the subject of pitiful attention for almost one hour as police officials were being awaited to evacuate the same, must be served justice of equal weight.

”As a party, we have done everything possible to stop our enraged members from taking laws into their hands. Pastor Ize-Iyamu has been busy in the last few days visiting and appealing to the bereaved family, as well as those who suffered injuries in whatever way, to exercise restraint, promising them justice and pledging support.

“The story now is that PDP has been going round and warning our members in Ovia South-West, as well as other councils, never to disclose what they experienced during the election. Many of our people are now nursing gunshot wounds, and wounds sustained in stampedes occasioned by violence instantiated by PDP daredevils.

