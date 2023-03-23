PDP candidate rejects Kaduna guber election results, heads to court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Kaduna State, Isah Ashiru Kudan, said on Thursday he would challenge the outcome of last weekend’s governorship election in the state in court.

Kudan, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Kaduna, vowed to follow the case to the logical end and reclaim his mandate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

He polled 730,002 votes to defeat Kudan who garnered 719,196 votes in the exercise.

Kudan said: “I have the confidence that we will recover the mandate. The mandate is not mine. The mandate is for the good people of Kaduna State and I have the responsibility to make sure we recover it. We will recover the mandate for the people by the special grace of God.

“We have laid-down procedures and we have laws in the land on how to recover our mandate. Going to court is the second option we have here. The first one is to seek administrative intervention by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The second is going to the court. The first court has to do with the tribunal, the Appeal Court and to Supreme Court. Let me assure you that we have confidence in the Nigerian judiciary. And it is the last hope of the common man.

“I don’t have any fear going to court because I have confidence in the legal institution, and they will do justice to the case by the special grace of God.

“I want to assure you that our people are law-abiding. They will never be part of disgruntled elements. We have processes that we will follow to retrieve our mandate.

“I want to assure that even if we are going on protest, it will be peaceful. I want to assure you that none of our members will be found wanting as long as keeping peace in Kaduna State. Kaduna State is fragile.

“The security situation is something that we are still battling in the state to get our two eyes closed while sleeping after years of the APC administration. We will not encourage any of our members to go and do what is not correct. Peace is something that we must cherish and make sure that the state remains in peace.”

