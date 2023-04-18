PDP dismisses Sekibo, Austin Opara’s purported suspension

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday dismissed the purported suspension of the former Senator representing Rivers East, George Sekibo, and Dr. Austin Opara from the party.

The PDP Ward Executives in Ward 2 of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area and Ward 10 of Port Harcourt City LGA in Rivers State had last week suspended the duo for alleged anti-party activities.

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday in Abuja, the party’s national leadership described the suspension of the two men as null and void.

The statement read: “The NWC, after a thorough consideration of the petitions by Sekibo and Opara dated April 17, 2023, against the purported suspension, hereby declares the action by the said Ward Executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void and of no effect.

“The purported action is not consistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (As amended in 2017).

“For clarity, Section 57 (7) provides that “Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee, at any level except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee.”

The party charged all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, and its supporters in Rivers to disregard the purported suspension of the duo.

