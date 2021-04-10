PDP elects 25 officials in North-Central | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic (PDP) has elected 25 officials to run the affairs of the party in the North-Central for the next four years.

The Chairman of the PDP Electoral Committee in the zone, Dr. Cletus Tyokaa, who announced the outcome of the election on Saturday in Makurdi, Benue State, said that all the outgoing party officials in the zone were returned unopposed.

He said a total of 906 delegates were expected at the congress but only 820 were accredited and voted in the exercise.

The officials who were returned unopposed include the Zonal Chairman, Mr. Theophilus Shan; Zonal Secretary, Maurice Tsav; Treasurer, Emmanuel Ibrahim; Publicity Secretary, Mohamed Suleiman and 21 others.

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, tasked the new officials on fairness, justice and equity in the discharge of their mandate.

Ortom said the party in the zone had resolved to end “godfatherism,” imposition of candidates and avoid the mistakes of the 2015 and 2019 elections.

He commended the party stakeholders in the zone for exhibiting high-level maturity throughout the election process.

The former Senate President, David Mark, said Nigerians and indeed the people of North- Central had learnt their lessons by voting the APC.

Mark said at a time all the six state governors and senators in the zone were elected under the PDP platform and urged the people to do more to reclaim the lost positions.

Also speaking, immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said that it was time for the North-Central to recover its mandate in the remaining five states.

Saraki appealed to the APC to stop disturbing the PDP governors and allow them to concentrate on the good works they were doing in their respective states.

He said: “It’s time for us to go back and reclaim our mandate from the remaining five states of the North-Central because North-Central belongs to PDP and that the journey has started with the return of Jerry Gana.

“The future of Nigeria rests with the PDP. We must also continue to retain FCT.

“We must go back and send a message that PDP has woken up and is now on the map to take the country.”

