PDP invites embattled Ondo dep gov to decamp, but gives conditions

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the embattled Deputy Governor of the state, Ajayi Agboola that he would be welcomed in its fold.

The party however said there was no automatic ticket for the Deputy Governor.

This came after reports emerged at the weekend that some governors had brokered a deal with Agboola with a view to fielding him as candidate of the PDP against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The Ondo chapter of the PDP, however in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Zadok Akintoye, assured all PDP governorship aspirants that the party does not have a preferred candidate and would ensure level playing field to all aspirants or intending aspirant.

According to the statement, no aspirant would be shut out of the process for picking a candidate. It added that the party has concluded plans to guaranty free, fair, transparent and all-inclusive primaries as is the established custom of our party.

The statement reads: “Please note that the PDP remains absolutely committed to the principles and ethos of democracy and all intending members are expected to fully register at their ward and also participate in all party activities.

“The party acknowledges the right of His Excellency Mr. Agboola Ajayi and of all members of the public wishing to join our fold and would accord all intending members and aspirants a warm reception as we work together to liberate our dear state from the maladministration of the APC government

“We once again assure all aspirants and members of the party that the information as contained in the report is not true neither does it reflect the position of the state and national office.”

