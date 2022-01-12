PDP screens Osun governorship aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday screened the governorship aspirants in Osun State.

The Osun State governorship election will take place on July 16.

The Chairman of the PDP Screening Committee for the election, Mohammed Adoke, who addressed journalists at the party national secretariat in Abuja after the screening, said six aspirants took part in the exercise.

He described the exercise as transparent.

READ ALSO: Stay away from Osun, PDP warns Aregbesola

The aspirants screening by the committee were Akin Ogunbiyi, Hon. Omirin Oluseye, Alhaji Abdulfatai Akinbade and three others.

Adoke said: “The screening committee executed the mandate given to us by the party and worked with the dictates of our conscience.

“As a party in opposition preparing to win the next election, we ensured we built the necessary trust within the party members so that we can work in tandem with our objective which is to win the Osun State election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now