PDP’s interest in our internal affairs ‘curious’ —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday described as curious and amusing, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recent attempt to dabble into its internal affairs.

In a statement issued by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party said it would never copy the PDP’s style of trampling on its own constitution.

The party added that there was nothing wrong in appointing a state governor to head its caretaker and extraordinary national convention planning committee.

The PDP had last Friday faulted the appointment of the Yobe State governor, Mai Buni, as chairman of the APC caretaker committee following the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) last Thursday.

The opposition party asked the governor to resign from office immediately in keeping with Article 17 (iv) of the APC Constitution which prohibits such dual mandate.

It also knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for holding the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC said: “While we are not required to explain to the PDP our lawful internal processes, we find their interest curious and amusing. It is understandable that the PDP is not used to following its rules as enshrined in their constitution. The APC has not copied such ignominious and unlawful practices.

“We would normally ignore the equally ignorant statement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the 8th resumed meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which constituted a Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee in place of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“But it is necessary to state the facts in line with provisions the APC Constitution because it seems the PDP understands the APC Constitution more than its erudite framers.

“Therefore we make bold to state that our party Constitution’s Article 17 (iv) which the PDP and their hirelings have labored to stretch its language to the level of the absurd, made specific mention of any officer of the party’s organ and Article 11 (A) mentioned above has clearly defined the organs of the party.

“Therefore, the caretaker committee and extra ordinary convention committee which is headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni as chairman, is not an organ of the party hence, their appointment is not in contravention of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress.

“The APC caretaker/extra-ordinary national convention planning committee is not different from several other committees that have been previously constituted of deserving party members and empowered to undertake assignments on behalf of the party. These committees include: screening, appeal, fact-finding, reconciliation, primary election and many other committees that are routinely constituted.

“For the records, Article 13.3 (vi.) empowers the National Executive Committee (NEC) as the principal executive body of the party with powers to “create, elect and appoint any committee it may deem necessary, desirable or expedient and assign to them such powers and functions as it may seem fit and proper.”

“On the holding of the APC NEC virtual meeting at the Presidential Villa, there is no law that says the President cannot hold political meetings in the Presidential Villa.

“Also, on the propriety of the oath of office administered on the caretaker committee, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has rightly stated that being a lawyer, Notary Public, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, there is no law that prohibits him from administering oath.”

