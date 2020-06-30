Peterside quits as Cadbury chairman

Renowned investment banker, Atedo Peterside, has resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

The Company Secretary, Mr. Fola Akande, disclosed this in a notification letter sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos.

Peterside’s resignation from Cadbury Nigeria Plc is effective Tuesday.

According to Akande, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc joined Cadbury as a member of the Board in August 2009 and became the chairman in April 2010.

She said Cadbury’s Board of Directors had acknowledged the resignation and thanked Peterside for his services, leadership, and contributions to the company.

“The company wished Peterside success in his future endeavours,” the secretary added.

Cadbury posted a revenue of N39.3 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 against the N35.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2018.

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) at the end of 2019 stood at N1.07 billion compared with N823 million recorded in 2018, indicating a growth of 30 percent.

