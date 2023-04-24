Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 24th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nnamani describes Obi petition as ‘dead on arrival’, counsels him to join Tinubu in making a new Nigeria

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has counseled the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to withdraw his petition against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.Read more

2. US assets: Atiku’s aide asks EFCC to probe Keyamo’s finance

Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, to publish his asset declaration form.Read more

3. INEC writes police, requests investigation of Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has requested that the Nigeria Police Force investigate the role played by the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, in the state’s governorship election.Read more

4. SERAP threatens Buhari with lawsuit over missing 149m barrels of crude oil

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “set up a presidential panel of enquiry to promptly probe the grim allegations that over 149 million barrels of crude oil are missing, as documented in the 2019 audited reports by the Auditor General of the Federation and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).”Read more

5. Keyamo responds to queries of how he acquired properties abroad

Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment, on Tuesday, spoke about a property he is alleged to have purchased in the United States of America, claiming that he did not use stolen money to do so.Read more

6. Cadbury reports N16.5bn QI 2023 revenue

Cadbury Nigeria Plc’s revenue rose by 30 percent in the first quarter of this year.Read more

7. Number of internet users in Nigeria jumps to 154m

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s internet user population rose to 154.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.Read more

8. Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues cleric in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi have killed one suspected kidnapper and rescued an abducted cleric in the state.Read more

9. Five die in Kano boat accident

At least five persons were confirmed dead in a boat mishap at Kanwa Dam, Madobi local government area of Kano State on Saturday.Read more

10. Man Utd beat Brighton on penalties to set up Man City FA Cup final

Manchester United have set up a final meeting with city rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup after beating Brighton on penalties in a thrilling semifinal on Sunday.Read more

