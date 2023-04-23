Five die in Kano boat accident

At least five persons were confirmed dead in a boat mishap at Kanwa Dam, Madobi local government area of Kano State on Saturday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Kano, said six persons survived the boat mishap.

He said: “The incident occurred on April 22, at about 05:40 p.m.

READ ALSO:10 farmers die in Kebbi boat mishap

“There are 11 persons on the boat, six were rescued alive, while five were rescued in an unconscious state.

“Names of those that lost their lives in the mishap are – Abdulrazak Nabara (40), Dalha Muktar-Atamma (40), Mustapha Ibrahim (45), Umar Isah (35), and Umar Idris (35).

“The victims were from Fagge in Fagge LGA.”

He said investigations into the boat mishap had commenced and reports would be made public at the end of the exercise.

