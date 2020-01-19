Plateau Utd thrash Adamawa 5-0 to regain top spot. See other NPFL results

Plateau United returned to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table after thrashing Adamawa United 5-0 on Sunday.
The Jos club had lost thentop spot for the first time this season only a fortnight ago when Lobi Stars took advantage of their slips to stay top for two weeks.
The game played at the New Jos Stadium saw Ibrahim Mustapha bag a brace while Oche Ochowechi, Uche Onwuasoanya and Abba Umar netting the other goals for the hosts.
The former champions now top the table with 28 points from 16 games, with a superior goal difference over secon-placed Lobi Stars, who also have 28 points.
Lobi failed to maintain their lead at the top after being held to a goalless draw at home in Markurdi by Dakkada FC.
Also on Sunday, Wikki Tourists defeated MFM 2-1 to record their first win at the newly refurbished Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.
Elsewhere, IfeanyiUbah compounded the woes of defending champions, Enyimba, who lost 2-0 in Nnewi.
Uche Sebastine and Ikenna Cooper were the goalscorers for the Anambra side.
MATCHDAY 16 RESULTS
Rangers 3-1 Abia Warriors
FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Enyimba
Heartland 0-0 Katsina Utd
Kano Pillars 2-0 Akwa Utd
Kwara Utd 0-0 Sunshine Stars
Plateau Utd 5-0 Adamawa Utd
Wikki 2-1 MFM
Lobi 0-0 Dakkada