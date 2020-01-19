Latest Sports

Plateau Utd thrash Adamawa 5-0 to regain top spot. See other NPFL results

January 19, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Plateau United returned to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table after thrashing Adamawa United 5-0 on Sunday.

The Jos club had lost thentop spot for the first time this season only a fortnight ago when Lobi Stars took advantage of their slips to stay top for two weeks.

The game played at the New Jos Stadium saw Ibrahim Mustapha bag a brace while Oche Ochowechi, Uche Onwuasoanya and Abba Umar netting the other goals for the hosts.

The former champions now top the table with 28 points from 16 games, with a superior goal difference over secon-placed Lobi Stars, who also have 28 points.

Lobi failed to maintain their lead at the top after being held to a goalless draw at home in Markurdi by Dakkada FC.

Also on Sunday, Wikki Tourists defeated MFM 2-1 to record their first win at the newly refurbished Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Elsewhere, IfeanyiUbah compounded the woes of defending champions, Enyimba, who lost 2-0 in Nnewi.

Uche Sebastine and Ikenna Cooper were the goalscorers for the Anambra side.

MATCHDAY 16 RESULTS

Rangers 3-1 Abia Warriors
FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Enyimba
Heartland 0-0 Katsina Utd
Kano Pillars 2-0 Akwa Utd
Kwara Utd 0-0 Sunshine Stars
Plateau Utd 5-0 Adamawa Utd
Wikki 2-1 MFM
Lobi 0-0 Dakkada

