Plateau Utd thrash Adamawa 5-0 to regain top spot. See other NPFL results

Plateau United returned to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table after thrashing Adamawa United 5-0 on Sunday.

The Jos club had lost thentop spot for the first time this season only a fortnight ago when Lobi Stars took advantage of their slips to stay top for two weeks.

The game played at the New Jos Stadium saw Ibrahim Mustapha bag a brace while Oche Ochowechi, Uche Onwuasoanya and Abba Umar netting the other goals for the hosts.

The former champions now top the table with 28 points from 16 games, with a superior goal difference over secon-placed Lobi Stars, who also have 28 points.

Read Also: Van Dijk, Salah score as Liverpool beat Man Utd to go 16 points clear

Lobi failed to maintain their lead at the top after being held to a goalless draw at home in Markurdi by Dakkada FC.

Also on Sunday, Wikki Tourists defeated MFM 2-1 to record their first win at the newly refurbished Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Elsewhere, IfeanyiUbah compounded the woes of defending champions, Enyimba, who lost 2-0 in Nnewi.

Uche Sebastine and Ikenna Cooper were the goalscorers for the Anambra side.

MATCHDAY 16 RESULTS

Rangers 3-1 Abia Warriors

FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Enyimba

Heartland 0-0 Katsina Utd

Kano Pillars 2-0 Akwa Utd

Kwara Utd 0-0 Sunshine Stars

Plateau Utd 5-0 Adamawa Utd

Wikki 2-1 MFM

Lobi 0-0 Dakkada

Join the conversation

Opinions