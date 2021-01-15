Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Angers, Montpellier games

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino is set to miss his side’s next two matches after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Spurs boss, who clinched his first-ever title as a manager this week, is currently in self-isolation following the test.

PSG are billed to face Angers this Saturday in Ligue 1 before taking on Montpellier next Friday, and Pochettino will be unavailable for the games.

“He (Pochettino) will respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol,” says a club statement.

“His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take over from him in Angers.”

PSG, who have won seven of the past eight Ligue 1 titles, are second in the table after 19 matches, one point behind leaders Lyon.

They secured a 2-1 victory over Marseille to win the French Super Cup.

