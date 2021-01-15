Latest Sports

Pochettino tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Angers, Montpellier games

January 15, 2021
Pochettino on Spurs defeat
By Ben Ugbana

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino is set to miss his side’s next two matches after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Spurs boss, who clinched his first-ever title as a manager this week, is currently in self-isolation following the test.

PSG are billed to face Angers this Saturday in Ligue 1 before taking on Montpellier next Friday, and Pochettino will be unavailable for the games.

Read Also: Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19, may miss Australian Open

“He (Pochettino) will respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocol,” says a club statement.

“His assistants Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino will take over from him in Angers.”

PSG, who have won seven of the past eight Ligue 1 titles, are second in the table after 19 matches, one point behind leaders Lyon.

They secured a 2-1 victory over Marseille to win the French Super Cup.

Latest posts by Ben Ugbana (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ben Ugbana

View all posts
/* ]]> */