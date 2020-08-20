Poisoned Russian opposition leader, Navalny, in ICU –Spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician, Alexei Navalny is now in grave condition and in the intensive care unit for toxicology patients after falling ill from suspected poisoning during a flight.

This was revealed on Thursday by his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh who informed that Navalny, 44, was flying from Siberia to Moscow after a work trip to Tomsk when his plane made an emergency landing after he fell ill.

According to her, Navalny a serial critic of President Vladimir Putin is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from suspected poisoning adding that he was sweating on the plane and asked her to talk to him so that he could “focus on a sound of a voice”. He then went to the bathroom and lost consciousness.

“Alexei has toxic poisoning,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter, adding that he was “now in intensive care”.

“We think that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed in his tea. That was the only thing he drank in the morning,” she said. “Doctors say the poison was quickly absorbed through the hot liquid.”

“Alexei is still unconscious. He was put under ventilator. Police were called to the hospital on our demand,” said Yarmysh.

Yarmysh said she believed the suspected poisoning was connected to this year’s regional election campaign.

