MALI: Coup leaders hold talks with opposition, as UN joins global condemnation of military takeover

The leaders of the military coup in Mali have held talks with a host of opposition leaders who have welcomed the ousting of embattled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta who is now in detention.

During talks, the opposition leaders on Wednesday blamed President Keïta for failing to stop a jihadist insurgency and the country’s economic failure adding that it noted the commitment by the soldiers to move towards a civilian transitional government.

While addressing opposition leaders, Colonel Assimi Goita, the new military leader assured all of a swift return to civil rule and also urged civil servants to return to work.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has joined global condemnation of the military takeover in Mali, which forced President Keïta to resign.

The UN’s Security Council echoed similar calls by regional bodies for the immediate release of all government officials and the restoration of constitutional order.

The African Union earlier suspended Mali, saying military coups were “something of the past which we cannot accept anymore”.

“Whenever you have a crisis and the military people have a coup and say ‘we are responding to the will of the people’, this way of responding is not acceptable at all,” the AU’s Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told the BBC’s Focus on Africa programme.

