Russia must cooperate fully with probe into poisoning of Navalny –NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has declared that Russia must agree to fully cooperate with an impartial investigation to be led by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) into the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg who said that there was “proof beyond doubt” that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

“Any use of chemical weapons shows a total disrespect for human lives, and is an unacceptable breach of international norms and rules,” Stoltenberg told reporters.

“NATO allies agree that Russia now has serious questions it must answer, the Russian government must fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on an impartial international investigation,” he said, reporting back from a meeting of the alliance’s ambassadors.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had earlier called on Russia to fully investigate the Kremlin critic’s suspected poisoning saying those responsible “must be identified and held accountable“.

“In view of the prominent role of Mr Navalny in the political opposition in Russia, the authorities there are now urgently called upon to investigate this act down to the last detail – and in full transparency,” she said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

