Police, Army, Miyetti Allah, rescue 77 kidnapped victims in Katsina

Security operatives including the police, army and members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN), have rescued 77 kidnapped victims in Katsina State on Thursday, January 7.

The rescued victims were handed over to Governor Aminu Bello Masari who will then reunite them with their families today, Friday, January 8.

While receiving the victims, Masari said the collaboration between the state government, the Miyetti Allah, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Security and other security agencies, made it possible to rescue the victims.

According to Masari, 104 kidnap victims have been rescued in recent times through such collaborations.

He added that out of the 104 victims, 16 were from Sabuwa, Faskari and Dandume axis of the state; 10 from Danmusa axis, while the 77 handed over to him were from the Batsari and Jibia axis.

Referencing the recent rescue of 344 students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara local government area of the state on December 17, 2020, through such collaborations, the Governor said:

“We saw an opening and we are working with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in cooperation with the police, the army, the Department of State Services, the Air force and other security agencies to bring back as many of the kidnapped victims as possible.

“And the process is still ongoing; we are doing this as quietly as we can to make sure that nobody is harmed and further kidnapping is stopped.”

Also speaking, the Katsina Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, said the bandits themselves made several appeals for peace to reign in their domains.

“This process has been on for some days. We are making efforts to ensure that all those that are still in captivity are safely rescued without the payment of any ransom or hindrance.

“We hope and pray that this method will not be limited to Katsina State but will go beyond all other vulnerable states.”

