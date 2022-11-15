Police arrests Bureau de Change operators for alleged kidnap of colleague’s daughter in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested Six Bureau de Change operators for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old daughter of their colleague.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Kaduna bandits demand N10m To release corpse of kidnap victim

He said: “The six suspects conspired and kidnapped the eight-year old child of a BDC operator.

“The child was released three days later bound hands and feet in a sack. Preliminary investigation reveals that all the suspects are fellow BDC operators in the same business district of Lagos.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now