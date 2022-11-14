Metro
Kaduna bandits demand N10m To release corpse of kidnap victim
Bandits in Kaduna States have made a demand of N10 million as ransom from a family before they would release the corpse of one of their victims, Obadiah Ibrahim, who was kidnapped and killed by the abductors.
According to a brother to the victim,
Kefas Obadiah, the bandits had already collected N3 million from the family but still refused to release the corpse of the victim who was abducted in October.
In a statement by Kefas on Sunday night made available to Ripples Nigeria, the family said Ibrahim’s death was conveyed to them by the bandits last Thursday but they insisted the ransom must be paid before the corpse would be released.
READ ALSO:KADUNA: ‘Bandits kill 446 people, kidnap 985 in six months’
“Ibrahim had died on Monday and they informed us on Thursday. We asked for his corpse and they said we should pay them N10 million if we wanted the corpse, that they would not work for us free of charge,” Kefas said.
“My brother’s name is Obadiah Ibrahim. He was kidnapped in early October in Sabon Gaya on his way back from Abuja to Kaduna.
“Although I wasn’t the one communicating with the bandits, there was a negotiator. Earlier, the bandits demanded N200 million and later settled for N3 million plus.
“They said we should bring the money. After giving them the ransom, they told us the money was for their foodstuffs which got finished, and that we should go and bring N15 million.
“They later came down to N5 million and three motor bikes, and later collected one bike. After collecting a bike, we didn’t hear from them again. We tried to communicate with them but unfortunately, we were unable to get through to them.
“Then, on Thursday, when the negotiator called them, they said our brother was dead. We thought they were joking. When we continued, they threatened to track him and come for him if he did not stop calling their line.
“They said their own men were arrested by the police, tied to a tree and killed. So, they vented their anger too on our brother because of what police did to their brother.
“The bandits also said ‘Allah’, (swearing in the name of God that) if we brought the money they’d release the corpse in three days,” Kefas said.
