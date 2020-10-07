Police arrests four men with human head in Niger

The Niger State police command said on Wednesday four men had been arrested with a human head in Sabon Pegi, Mashegu local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adamu Usman, who disclosed this to journalists in Minna, said police operatives attached to Ibbi Police Division arrested the suspects at Sabon Pegi village on Saturday.

He said: “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects exhumed and severed the human head from Kanti village graveyard.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspects said they were contracted to carry out the act by two persons identified as Nasiru and Mohammadu, now at large.

“The suspects told us that Nasiru lives in Koko town in Kebbi State, while Mohammadu lives in Sabon Pegi in Niger State.”

The police commissioner said the case was still under investigation, adding that police had commenced a manhunt for other fleeing suspects.

