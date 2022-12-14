Police arrests man for alleged rape of tricycle operator in Anambra

Police operatives in Anambra have arrested one person over the alleged rape of a tricycle operator in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said the police operatives are on the trail of fleeing members of the gang.

He said the suspects hired the tricyclist to take them to their house in Okpuno, Awka, lured him into their house, and took turns to defile him.

Ikenga said: “The commissioner of police has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discretionary investigations.

“Preliminary information showed that the suspect hired the victim who is a tricycle rider and lured him into a room before having carnal knowledge of him.

“Further details shall be communicated as investigations are still ongoing.”

