Police arrests two suspected kidnappers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe told journalists on Sunday in Warri that the suspects were nabbed by a police decoy squad following a credible and intelligence-led investigation at the Udu local government area of the state.

He said: “Operatives of the decoy squad embarked on a sting operation on May 11 and arrested one Emmanuel James suspected to be the leader of the gang.

“On May 12, the suspect led the operatives to Ejewu community in Udu Local Government Area of the state where the gang’s driver, Ejiro Peter was arrested.

“They confessed their involvement in a series of armed robberies and kidnapping in Ughelli and Warri and the April 27 kidnap of Mr. and Mrs. Okutonye Efetobore at Ughellli town.

“The suspects also confessed they collected N1 million before releasing the couple.”

Edafe said the suspects led police operatives to another notorious member of the gang at Egbike community in Udu LGA on May 12.

“On sighting police operatives, the third suspect engaged them in a gun duel and escaped through the ceiling of his roof with bullet wounds.

“When the operatives searched the apartment, a bag containing a locally-fabricated pistol and three rounds of 7.62, AK-47 live ammunition were recovered.

“A manhunt was ongoing for the fleeing suspect,” the spokesman added.

