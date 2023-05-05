Police dismisses reports on Alaba market fire in Lagos

The Lagos State police command on Friday dismissed reports of a fire incident at the popular Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the state.

Reports emerged earlier on Friday that the fire began from a gas cylinders shop, spread to other parts of the market, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who made the clarification in a statement, said the police stormed the facility following the reports, arrested some suspected criminals, and recovered their weapons.

READ ALSO: Four members of syndicate robbing Alaba market arrested

He said: “The market fire story was a false narrative.

“Acting on credible information, police operatives from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals, and recovered some weapons.

“The shanties were thereafter set on fire.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now