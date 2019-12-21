Police Inspector shoots colleague dead, commits suicide

A police Inspector on Saturday shot dead a Corporal and also injured a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Federal Capital Territory.

After killing the junior policeman, the yet to be identified Inspector then shot himself dead.

Deputy spokesperson for the police in the FCT, ASP Miriam Yusuf, confirmed the incident which reportedly occurred around 4:30 pm at Dutsen Alhaji, Kubwa.

Yusuf, in a statement, said, “The FCT Police Command regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutsen Alhaji Division involving the murder of a police Corporal by an Inspector.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased Inspector fired a shot at the Corporal leading to his death and injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police before he committed suicide.”

While commiserating with the family members of the deceased, Yusuf explained that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the recurrence of such incident.”

The command urged residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to providing adequate security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

