Police kill two suspected kidnappers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed two suspected kidnappers and recovered weapons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Warri.

He said the suspects were killed by a police patrol team attached to the “B Division,” Warri on Sunday.

The incident, according to him, occurred within the neighborhood of Upper Erejuwa Street in Warri South Local Government Area of the state

The spokesman said: “On December 24, 2022, the police patrol team intercepted a tricycle with two male occupants and subjected them to a search.

“During the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered.”

“The suspects were taken into custody and upon interrogation, the duo confessed they are members of a five-man kidnapping syndicate operating within Warri and its environs.



“Acting on their confessions, on December 25, the suspects led the police operatives to their hideout at a house located at Upper Erejuwa Street, where one AK 49 rifle with Breach Number: 11876, one locally-made double barrel long gun, and two machetes were recovered.

“On their way back to the police station, the two suspects jumped out of the moving police Hilux vehicle in an attempt to escape while the operatives went after them.

“The operatives eventually demobilized and maimed the suspects. The suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to the hospital.

“ A manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.”

