Police raids alleged IPOB camps, arrests 2 in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi State on Saturday raided three alleged camps of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its arm wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), and arrested two suspected members.

The spokesman for the state police command, Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the development at a news conference in Abakaliki on Sunday, said the camps were located in a thick forest close to Opeke River, in Omege village, Ishielu local government area of the state.

Anyanwu said the command’s tactical team which carried out the operation recovered assorted arms and ammunition, military uniforms, and many incriminating items from the camps.

He said: “The operation was spearheaded by the Command’s Tactical teams, assisted by the military and Department of State Services (DSS) in the state.

“It was prompted by quantum pieces of reliable evidence, professionally elicited from the interrogation of Nnamdi Ngwuta, aka State Commander, number three, and another operative of the outlawed group, Felix Ogudu, who were earlier arrested.

“While accessing the camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with rains of sporadic shooting in their direction.

“Without hesitation, the allied team swiftly responded and engaged them in the same manner and of course, their superior firepower subdued the miscreants.

“They chanted morale-boosting war songs, dived into the Opeke River, and swarm in different directions as they scampered for safety.

“However, a good number of them were neutralised while many escaped with bullet injuries.

“After dislodging the criminal elements and taking over the ground, the camp, which they christened ‘IGBO BU IGBO TRAINING SCHOOL CAMP’ was ransacked and destroyed.

“Equally, a wooden bridge under construction, intended to aid the miscreants in their coming and going, was dismantled.”

“The recovered exhibits include 11 bullet-proof jackets, eight sets of military camouflage uniforms, two camp-gas cookers, 110 rounds of FNC live ammunition, 40 rounds of GPMG live ammunition, two PRO electronics scanners (EOD equipment), five empty canons and five single-barrel guns were also recovered among others.”

