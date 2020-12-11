Police recovers missing Ogun Assembly mace in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said on Friday the missing Ogun State House of Assembly mace has been recovered in the state.

Burglars had on Thursday invaded the Assembly and took away the mace.

The hoodlums also destroyed properties in the Assembly.

The command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the House symbol of authority was recovered around the Abule Ado area of Lagos.

He said: “The police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station of the Lagos State police command today, Friday, December 11, 2020, recovered the missing mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly at Abule Ado Area of the state at about 8:30 a.m.

“The police operatives, who were responsive, worked on intelligence from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush and recovered the object which was later identified to be the Ogun State House of Assembly mace.

“The mace was allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly complex, Ogun State, recently. It has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State CID, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace and liaise with the Ogun State Police Command on the return of the recovered mace to Ogun State.”

