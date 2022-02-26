Police rescues 11 abducted victims in Abuja

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rescued 11 victims of kidnap in Gwargwada community, Kuje Area Council of the nation’s capital.

The spokesman for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the victims who were kidnapped on February 17 were rescued on Saturday following prompt response by operatives to the report of the abduction.

Adeh said: “Upon receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT), Mr .Babaji Sunday, ordered massive manhunt for the perpetrators and the rescue of the victims.

“Prompt tactical and intelligence driven special operation by police operatives led to rescue of all the abducted victims unhurt.

“Police operatives are already combing the forests to arrest the criminals and rescue other victims.

“The rescued victims are already undergoing medical evaluations and would be reunited with their families as soon as they are confirmed medically stable.”

