Police tells S’East residents to ignore IPOB’s threats on Independence Day celebrations

The Nigeria Police Force has assured residents of the South-East of adequate protection ahead of the Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day anniversary following a threat issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the people not to identify with the celebration.

IPOB had, in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, banned the celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration in the South-East region on October 1.

“The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the Supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu hereby call on Biafrans both home and in diaspora to shun participation in the Nigeria Independent day celebration on 1st October 2023,” the statement reads.

“Every sensible Biafra citizen must understand that Nigeria detests Biafrans, particularly Ndigbo. Nigeria has rejected all our efforts to be treated as equal citizens. Nigeria has marginalized Biafrans politically and economically.

Read also: Celebrate Nigerian independence in South-East and regret your life, IPOB warns

”Since Nigeria has rejected us, we have also rejected Nigeria and her celebrations. The Nigerian government and Nigerian citizens have time after time demonstrated that we are not part of them, and therefore, we must do everything possible to liberate ourselves from the bondage of Nigeria,” the Biafra agitators had warned in the statement.

However, while reacting to the warning, the Ebonyi State Police Command said its operatives will ensure round-the-clock security surveillance in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Spokesman for the Command, Chris Anyanwu who gave the assurance, said:

“Residents should go about their lawful businesses without fear of threat or intimidation, and report any suspicious person or thing to the nearest police station.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now