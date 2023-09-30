Nigerian govt reacts to Osimhen-Napoli row, demands fair treatment of citizens abroad

The Federal Government has reacted to the row between Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen and his club, Napoli, warning that Nigerians abroad must not be maltreated.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, gave the warning in a statement by his media aide, Abubakar Alkasim on Friday, insisting that Nigerian sportsmen and women in the Diaspora must be treated with dignity.

The minister’s warning is coming against the background of Napoli’s TikTok account trolling Osimhen for missing a penalty kick in a match against Bologna.

According to the minister, the government considered the life and dignity of every Nigerian in the Diaspora sacrosanct and deserving of respect and dignity in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

AmbassadorTuggar said:, “When we go about our duties, we should always remember Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.

“They are endowed with reason and conscience, and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.

“Napoli did not act in the spirit of brotherhood by mocking of her star player, Victor Osimhen, who was instrumental to the team winning the Serie A championship last season.”

Tuggar further stated that the Federal Government and Nigeria’s embassies would continue to monitor happenings not only in Napoli, but around the world on how her sportsmen and women and all other citizens in the Diaspora were being treated, and would waste no time in seeking redress of such maltreatments.

