Pope Francis reacts to Ondo Church attack

The Head of Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Monday expressed sadness over the gruesome murder scores of worshippers at the St. Francis Church in Owo, Ondo State, by gunmen.

Gunmen on Sunday killed about 50 people during an attack on the church located in Owo local government area of the state.

Several others were seriously injured in the attack.

The Pope, who reacted to the incident on his Twitter handle, wrote: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the horrific attack at Saint Francis Church in Owo in #Nigeria. #PrayTogether for all those affected by this act of unspeakable violence and for the conversion of those blinded by hatred and violence.”

