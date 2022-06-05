PDP condemns Ondo church attack, blasts Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the gruesome murder of worshippers at a Catholics Church in Ondo State.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Sunday attacked the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo local government area of Ondo State and killed scores of people.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party blamed the incident on the Federal Government’s failure to tackle criminals wreaking havoc in the country.

The party charged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibility of protecting Nigerians.

The statement read: “The PDP is alarmed by reports of how the terrorists invaded the church, opened fire on worshippers, freely used explosives within the premises, murdered our compatriots in cold blood and left unchallenged.

“Today’s attack on St. Francis Church appears to be a part in the series of apparently organized assaults by terrorists who are emboldened by the alleged complicity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which has refused to confront the terrorists despite being aware of their plans as exposed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai at the wake of recent terrorist attacks on Kaduna State.

“It is now obvious that the APC administration is deliberately surrendering the sovereignty of a large portion of the territory of our nation to terrorists, who are now expanding their reign of terror and territorial occupation in our country.

READ ALSO: Catholic Church dismisses reports on abduction of Ondo church priests, decries attack

“Our Party calls out the APC to come clean on the pact it has with terrorists, for which it continues to look away as these outlaws mercilessly ravage our nation, massacre Nigerians and take many citizens captive.

“It is instructive to state that the APC has failed to account for the terrorists it imported into our country to assist it rig the 2019 elections and who APC leaders openly romance with despite their atrocities against Nigerians.

“We hope that the APC has not again contracted these outlaws to unleash terror on Nigerians so as to trigger tension and derail the 2023 general elections.

“We ask, how does President Buhari sleep at night seeing the gruesome murder and butchering of our citizens daily as again witnessed in today’s dawn attack on St Francis Church Owo? How many more Nigerians have to die before the APC reins in its terrorists?

“It is disheartening and traumatic to witness gory pictures and videos of children and the elderly murdered in cold blood this morning by terrorists with President Buhari and his apologists playing dumb to these happening by deodorizing terrorists as bandits.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now