Portuguese govt nominates Guterres for second term as UN chief | Ripples Nigeria

International
Portuguese govt nominates Guterres for second term as UN chief
The Portuguese government has officially nominated the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for the second term in office.
The UN spokesman, Mr. Stephane Dujarric, disclosed this at his daily news briefing in New York on Wednesday.
He said the Secretary-General’s nomination came in a letter addressed to the Presidents of the General Assembly and the Security Council.
Guterres, 71, who is a former Portuguese Prime Minister, was elected the UN ninth Secretary-General on October 13, 2016.
Dujarric had on January 11 confirmed that the UN chief, whose current term expires on December 31, would seek a second term beginning in January 2022.
READ ALSO: UN condemns attack, abduction of Katsina students, calls for their immediate release
Article 97 of the UN Charter empowers the General Assembly to appoint the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the Security Council.
This means that any of the five permanent members of the Security Council, who will make their choice known in coming months, can veto Guterres’ nomination.
The selection process for the next Secretary-General officially began on February 6 with a joint letter by the General Assembly and Security Council presidents asking member states to nominate candidates.
However, only Guterres has so far been nominated for the post.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
UCL: Silva, Jesus put Man City in control of Gladbach tie; 10-man Atalanta lose to Madrid
Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus were on target for Manchester City as they take control of their Champions League last-16...
Spurs progress to Europa League last-16 after 8-1 hammering of Wolfsberger
Tottenham Hotspur have advanced to the round-of-16 of the Europa League after securing an 8-1 aggregate victory over Wolfsberger in...
Golden Eaglets to face Tanzania, Algeria, Congo in U-17 AFCON group
Nigeria U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets will be facing Tanzania, Algeria and Congo in the group stage of the...
Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany
Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio
Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Latest Tech News
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...