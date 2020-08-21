Power generation crumbles to 3,356MW after hitting all-time peak of 5,420MW

Nigeria’s power generation slumped to 3,356 Megawatts (MW) on Thursday less than 2 days after touching a new peak of 5,420.30MW.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had on Thursday in a statement titled ‘Power Sector Records New Improved All-Time Peak of 5,420.30MW’ said 5,420.30MW was successfully transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10HZ at 9:15pm on Tuesday.

However, data from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator website showed that total generation fell to 3,356.4MW as of 6am on Thursday from 3,877.5MW at the same time on Wednesday.

Out of the country’s 27 power plants, 11 did not generate power as of 6 am on Thursday, up from 10 at the same time the day before.

The plants comprised Ihovbor, Gbarain, Ibom Power, Olorunsogo II, Omotosho II, ASCO, AES, Trans-Amadi, Geregu, Sapele and Alaoji.

The Advisory Power Team in the Office of the Vice-President said on Thursday that ‘the power sector lost an estimated N2.23bn on August 19, 2020 due to constraints from insufficient gas supply, distribution infrastructure and transmission infrastructure.’

According to the system operator, the installed generation capacity is 12,910.40MW, the available capacity is 7,652.60MW and the transmission wheeling capacity is 8,100MW. It put the national peak demand forecast at 28,290MW.

The national grid has witnessed series of system collapse over the years owing to lack of spinning reserve that is meant to prevent such occurrences. The most recent incident was reported on 2nd June, the system operator said.

“The TCN is committed to working assiduously to further stabilise, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urge Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide,” TCN said in a statement by Ndidi Mbah, its general manager for public affairs on Thursday.

