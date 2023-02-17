Pregnant woman reportedly dies in Kano hospital over alert delay

A pregnant woman has reportedly died in a Kano hospital over an alleged negligence from doctors as a result of a delay in transfer payment due the new naira policy crisis, a private radio station in the state, Freedom FM, reports.

According to the report on Friday, the woman identified as Shema’u Sani Labaran, died at the Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital on Thursday after doctors refused to treat her due to the delay in the payment transfer alert.

The late woman’s husband, Malam Bello Fancy, who narrated the family’s plight to the radio station, said pleas to the medical personnel to treat his wife fell on deaf ears as the doctors bluntly refused to attend to his wife for more than three hours.

Malam Fancy said he took his wife to the hospital when she fell into labour, but that the hospital rejected his old naira notes and also had no POS, hence they asked him to deposit the money in their account.

He said although he transferred the money and got debited, the doctors on duty didn’t touch his wife as they said they must see the alert in their account, which took almost three hours.

“My wife walked into the hospital from our house, but before they received the alert, the pains had doubled and she was already bleeding. Still, they didn’t touch her until after three hours when they received the alert.

“After they admitted her, they discovered that she could not deliver by herself; that she must undergo an operation. I agreed and paid the money; still through transfer.

“It also delayed for an additional three hours before they received the alert and operated on my wife. Shockingly, the baby was brought out dead and the mother also died,” the distraught man said.

However, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Rahila Garba, who was called up by the radio station, denied the allegation, saying the claim was not the true representation of the incident.

Spokesman of the state’s Hospital Management Board, Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed receiving information about the incident and promised that the management would commence an investigation.

“We are not certain about the cause of the incident, we just got the information. But we have commenced an investigation into the matter,” Abdullahi said.

