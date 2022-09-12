NDLEA nabs pregnant woman with hard drugs in Edo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has apprehended one Favour Haruna, a 25-year-old pregnant woman, in connection with 82 pinches of methamphetamine and other drugs like Loud, Arizona, Colorado variants of cannabis and codeine-based cough syrup in Auchi, Edo State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the spokesman of the NDLEA, on Sunday.

Speaking on other related arrests, the NDLEA spokesman noted that a Brazilian returnee, Okolie Nwabueze, was also nabbed for importing 92 wraps of cocaine into the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Giving details, he said Nwabueze, a father of two, had arrived in Nigeria via a Qatar Airline flight en route Brazil-Doha-Abuja on Friday, and that the suspect was eventually placed under surveillance till he excreted the drugs which he had ingested.

Similarly, a 42-year-old man, Aliyu Kwasare, was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano for attempting to export a consignment of new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, to Saudi Arabia.

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, over one million tablets of Tramadol 225mg were seized by the NDLEA in collaboration with the Nigerian Customs.

The agency also arrested a freight agent, Aliyu Abubakar, on Friday, September 9, at the MMIA’s NAHCO export shed over an attempt to export a consignment of cannabis concealed inside bottles of Caro white body lotion.

In a related development, a raid at the cannabis plantation camp in Emure forest, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State led to the arrest of Monday Onoja, 20; Daniel Kehinde, 25, and Obinna Okechukwu, 35, with 16 bags of the illicit substance seized from them.

By Mohammed Taoheed…

