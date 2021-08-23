Premier League records 16 new COVID-19 cases

The English Premier League has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 following testing of players and club staff in the past week.

The league conducted 3,060 tests between 16 and 22 August, with 12 positive cases recorded in the first round and an additional four in the second.

The figure marks another increase after nine positive cases in the first week and 11 in the week ending 15 August.

The English topflight has maintained its twice weekly testing programme since the games resumed following the coronavirus-induced break last year.

This season, the league will use lateral flow tests in its weekly testing, and only those with a positive outcome will then take a PCR test to confirm the result.

The league says the number of “core” individuals being tested at every club has increased from 85 to 100.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic missed Sunday’s win over Arsenal after testing positive for the virus, as did Arsenal defender Ben White.

