Put national unity above other considerations, Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Nigerians to put aside their personal and sectional interests for national unity.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call during the Combined Passing Out Parade of the Cadets of 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army) at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

He charged the citizens to strengthen the nation’s democracy and put national interest above other considerations.

President Buhari said: “Despite our obvious differences, we must strive to ensure that our actions, and utterances are aimed towards strengthening our democratic framework.

READ ALSO: Farmers will reap benefits of my govt’s policies – Buhari

“We must subsume our personal and sectional interests to the overall national aspirations of unity, economic prosperity, and good governance.

“We remain committed to ending the security challenges bedevilling the country. I am confident that the training received by the passing out cadets has adequately equipped them to face any challenges in their line of duty.”

Join the conversation

Opinions