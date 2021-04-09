Rangers extend Balogun's contract by one year | Ripples Nigeria

Glasgow Rangers have extended Nigerian international, Leon Balogun’s contract by one year.

The ex-Mainz centre back joined the Scottish giants on a free transfer after Nikola Katic suffered a serious knee injury last summer.

He had impressed enough to earn a one-year deal with the light Blues.

Balogun, who expressed his delight at the new deal, thank the Ibrox Stadium outfit for the confidence reposed on him.

He said: “Today is a very happy day and a very proud day announcing my contract has been extended for another year.

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing club and I felt that pretty early on I had fallen in love with the club and the working environment.

“Looking at the way the players and the management staff work, and the way the club is a big family, I am happy and proud that I can call myself a Rangers player.

“I am happy to be a part of the team that won the league. But what we have been saying recently is that we are just getting started and I am happy that I can be a part of this. I said a few weeks ago, I wish I had been at a club and an environment like this earlier on in my career.

“I am very, very happy and proud that this can now be announced. One thing too, I was never going to leave before witnessing a full Ibrox Stadium, and if everyone was happy, I was going to stay.”

