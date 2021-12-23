Politics
Real reason ex-PDP chair, Secondus, had to go —Gov Wike
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday offered explanations why stakeholders of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had to ensure that the immediate former national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, had to be removed from office
Wike spoke during the flag-off of Oyigbo-Okoloma Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.
According to him, concerned stakeholders fought for the change of Secondus, because they wanted to reposition the party to win the presidency in 2023.
He noted that the party now has good leadership in place to rescue Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Secondus-led NWC cannot lead PDP to victory in 2023 – Wike
“Some of us rose and said we will not wait. It doesn’t matter if the person is anybody from Rivers State or not, what’s important for us is for the PDP to have good leadership to fight for the change of leadership in this country come 2023,” he said.
He, therefore, urged the party’s new chairman, who inaugurated the road, to effect positive change in the party and return it to power.
The governor declared that the people of the state had no other party than the PDP, which is why, according to him, they would not allow it to die.
