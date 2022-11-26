‘Reject visionless PDP in 2023 elections,’ Tinubu urges Nigerians at APC mega rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday urged Nigerians to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

Tinubu, who made the call at the party’s mega rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in the Surulere area of Lagos, implored the citizens to reject the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, because of the party’s poor performance during its 16 years in power.

The former Lagos State governor also appealed to APC supporters to work for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s success in next year’s election in the state.

The APC candidate said: “We must never again allow the rapacious and visionless gang of Peoples Destroying People to come near our commonwealth again.

“They were in government for 16 years. They didn’t remember the Badagry expressway, East-West road, and even the Second Niger Bridge.

READ ALSO: Those still in doubt of Tinubu’s age should meet his late mother to confirm —Gbajabiamila

“Atiku has been running for the presidency since 1993. Use your PVC to vote him and his party out. Use your votes to retire him permanently this time.

“Atiku contested in SDP; he contested in PDP; he contested in ACN when we rescued him from Obasanjo. Now he is contesting again in PDP. He should go home and rest.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to the state.

Tinubu added: “I specially thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the unprecedented federal support and commitment to Lagos State. We have come a long way from presidents whose sole obsession was to capture or conquer Lagos in do-or-die fashion, to a president who loves the state greatly and is keen to see it do very well.

“Lagos has benefited tremendously in terms of infrastructure development, whether it is the Lagos-Ibadan railway line, or the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki expressway, the revamped national theatre, the new international airport terminal, or the support that has made the Lekki Deep Sea Port possible and the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant, as well as the Red Line of the Lagos Metro, which is sharing part of the federal corridor.”’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now