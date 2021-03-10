Relocate, or else..., El-Rufai tells Almajiri school operators | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Relocate, or else…, El-Rufai tells Almajiri school operators
Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has urged operators of Almajiri schools that oppose the mode of operation of the government to relocate.
El-Rufai stated this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Kaduna State Child Protection and Welfare Committee in Kaduna that the government would not condone their operation in the state.
He said, “We are working on the Almajiri system and many people do not agree with what we are doing, but we are very confident and sure of the rightness of our actions.
Read also: El-Rufai calls for state police, decentralized judiciary, resource control
”So, my message to all those that have almajiris in Kaduna State, you have a choice to relocate otherwise sooner or later we will get you.”
Speaking on the social protection policy, he said “We want the poorest people to benefit. Politicians often get involved with their ‘slot mentality’, and when we give them those slots, they don’t give them to the poorest.
“So, we must find a way to identify who is poor and who is vulnerable and target this kind of assistance to these kinds of households,” he said.
He disclosed that the social register has, so far, more than one million vulnerable households, and assured that every government intervention would be channeled to those on the social register.
