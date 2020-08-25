Reps explain why they halted probe of $500m China loan

The leadership of the House of Representatives has explained why it suspended the activities of its standing and ad hoc committees, saying there was no hidden agenda.

The activities of its Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, which was investigating the $500m loan facility Nigeria recently secured from China, was faulted on the ground that the loan had already been approved by the National Assembly and captured in the 2020 Appropriation Act.

The House leadership was responding to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday calling on the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to step aside for allegedly frustrating investigations into executive corruption.

The party’s statement was titled, ‘PDP Berates Gbajabiamila For Frustrating Corruption Investigation in the House of Representatives … Asks Speaker to Step Aside,’ signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

However, the House, in a statement on Monday by the Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, berated the PDP for faulting the decision of the House to stop committees from investigative hearings.

Ado-Doguwa said: “It is at first repulsive for an opposition party, the PDP, that has seemingly lost the actual meaning and essence of opposition, to have brought in undue politics into a matter of national interest, especially at the time of prevailing health and economic challenges.

“Although one should not have glorified them with a response by wasting precious time required for fixing the economic woes which they recklessly plunged the country into, it has become imperative, for the sake of educating their sympathizers, to set the record unambiguously straight.

“It is ridiculous to discover that the PDP, a supposedly major opposition party in the country, does not know the workings of the National Assembly, let alone know where the constitution and the House procedures have been breached.”

The House Leader, who is also the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House, insisted that it has never been the practice of the House to continue with committee engagements while on annual recess, especially with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“It will be of interest to the PDP, the investigations the House is currently undertaking, including the Chinese loans, cover the 16 years the PDP was in power and when most of the loans were obtained. So, maybe they should be thanking the House leadership for covering up their misdeeds.

“Hence, making reference to the recent $500m China loan by the PDP spokesman which has already been approved by the National Assembly through a transparent and formal request was either a deliberate misrepresentation of facts or an utter ignorance of history.

“Therefore, it is pertinent to know that the government has already captured the recent loan in the 2020 appropriation law and it should not be a subject of any controversy or query in the committee’s investigation process, at least for now. And as a matter of norm and procedure, the House can only wait until disbursements and utilisation commence before embarking on oversight implementation.”

Ado-Doguwa further stated that the House had not discontinued other investigations, including those concerning the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, power sector as well as all other allegations of corruption in ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government.

“All the pending investigations will continue as the House reconvenes,” he stated, adding that the House under the leadership of Gbajabiamila will remain focused, committed and well-guided in safeguarding its institutional integrity, “without necessarily jeopardising our good working relationship with the Buhari-led popular government.”

“In fact, the PDP lacks the moral standing to accuse the leadership of the House of abetting corruption or protecting questionable officials from the ongoing investigation. For us in the APC, fighting the menace of corruption by prosecuting corrupt individuals has been the cardinal objective of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Speaking further, also said the Majority Leader said the leadership of the House had observed “the deteriorating working relationship with the executive arm of government, which was mostly due to misconducts and sometimes deliberate and calculated attempt by some disgruntled government officials to drag the institution of the legislature into needless controversies for political gains.”

He also contended that the fact that the lawmakers are empowered by the constitution to oversight government agencies “does not in any way mean we should do that with injurious intentions”, adding that the wisdom of the oversight duties in the Constitution was “not to engage in a bickering with the executive”, he said.

“At this point, I must also make it clear that the House of Representatives has no clandestine plans or motives to cover up any corrupt engagement or business of the government. But as rational and progressive members, we are indeed committed to our partnership with Buhari administration to fight corruption in all ramifications, and provide good governance.

“Consequently, it must be borne in mind that gone are those seasons when the legislative arm of government would be stampeded or used by the so-called opposition forces to discredit, undermine or malign our own government.

“The steps we have taken recently are with the best of intentions and in the best interest of the House. It is our hope that you would continue to help to sustain the tempo so that together, we can bring sanity and grace to the Legislature and to further salvage its institutions”, Ado-Doguwa said.

