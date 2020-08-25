10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. No date has been fixed for full school resumption —FG

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said on Monday no date had been fixed yet for the full resumption of schools in the country. Read more

2. Nigeria recording steady decline in COVID-19 deaths —PTF

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said on Monday Nigeria has recorded a steady decline in the COVID-19 death rate in the last five months. Read more

3. 321 new cases of COVID-19 take Nigeria’s total to 52,548; death toll now 1004

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 321 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

4. Buhari appoints chairman, others for persons with disabilities commission

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the composition of the Governing Council of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities. Read more

5. FG warns Nigerians against sending their children to schools in Northern Cyprus

Following the reported incessant and mysterious killing of Nigerians in Northern Cyprus, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Monday warned Nigerians against sending their children to universities in the European nation. Read more

6. Malami reacts to report he ‘connived’ with lawyer to testify against Magu

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has dismissed reports that he conspired with a lawyer to testify against the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Read more

7. Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to account for three helicopters

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to explain the whereabouts of three helicopters belonging to the state. Read more

8. NSE: Buy pressure on consumer goods stocks lifts market capitalisation by N3.779bn

The bull run on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued on Monday with a marginal gain of N3.779 billion, supported by investors’ renewed interest in consumer goods stocks. Gains recorded by the likes of Unilever, Guinness, PZ and International Breweries were instrumental in today’s positive show. Read more

9. AfDB: Nigeria doubles voting rights before presidential election

Nigeria has nearly doubled its voting rights in the African Development Bank (AfDB) to 16.8% before the lender’s yearly meetings this week, as one of its own, Akinwunmi Adesina, seeks re-election into the bank’s presidency after being cleared of allegations of wrongdoing, Bloomberg said on Sunday. Read more

10. Osimhen thrilled to begin training with Napoli teammates

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has finally started training with his new teammates at Napoli, and he is excited about it. Read more

