Respect Sanusi’s rights to freedom of expression and movement, Amnesty Int’l tells Kano govt

Amnesty International has called on the Kano State government led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to respect Muhammadu Sanusi’s human rights, right to dignity, freedom of expression and freedom of movement.

The rights group made the call on Tuesday while reacting to the removal and subsequent banishment of Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International called on Nigerian authorities to take steps to protect and respect the former Emir’s fundamental human rights in accordance to the rule of law.

“Restricting the former emir and placing him incommunicado violates his human rights as protected under the constitution and international human rights law.

“Amnesty International calls on the Nigerian authorities to take steps to protect and respect the former Emir’s fundamental human rights in accordance to the rule of law,” the statement by Amnesty International read in part.

Secretary to the Kano State government, Usman Alhaji, on Monday, announced Sanusi’s dethronement accusing the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor of disrespecting “lawful instructions from the office of the Governor and lawful authorities including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination”.

