Revenue generation biggest obstacle to funding 2021 budget –Buhari

Revenue mobilisation remains the biggest challenge to funding annual budgets in the country including the proposed 2021 budget just presented to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday.

He told the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives in his address during the presentation of 2021 Appropriation Bill that ministers have been issued the mandate to closely monitor the income-generating agencies under their watch.

The president said the bill has been named the budget of economic recovery and resilience.

According to the budget estimate, the National Assembly will get N128 billion in 2021.

“The main thrust of the 2021 budget is to complete as many ongoing projects as possible,” while prioritising such projects that affect people most, Buhari said.

He disclosed that the Nigerian government’s spending on recurrent expenditure has been increasing by virtue of the presence of non-existent employees (ghost workers) on government’s payroll as well as unapproved allowances initiated by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Henceforth, MDAs are to obtain approval before recruiting staff.

Meanwhile, Senate President Ahmed Lawan vowed that the legislature will pass the Appropriation Bill before year end the same way it did with the 2020 budget.

“The National Assembly is ready to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year, by the grace of God,” he said.

