Rohr inherited an abandoned Super Eagles team, he steadied the ship —Okocha

Former Nigeria international, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has backed Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr amid calls for his sack following the team’s recent poor outings.

Rohr’s men have not managed a win since the start of 2020, drawing three times and losing once in their last for matches.

The Eagles also failed to secure early as promised, a ticket to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after they were held to draws home and away by Sierra Leone in the matchday three and four of the qualifiers.

The draws caused fans and other stakeholders to criticize Rohr’s tactics, with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, saying Nigeria football deserves better.

But Okocha, who was speaking in a radio program with fellow ex-international Ifeanyi Udeze on Brila FM on Tuesday, said although results needed to improve, Rohr deserves some accolades.

”For now I will score him seven out of 10 because when he came in things were not steady and he has steadied the ship now,” said Okocha

“He inherited an abandoned team and so for now he is following his own direction, he has created his own team.

“But we all know football is about results, of course if the results don’t go his way our people will criticise him, you know everybody in Nigeria is a coach. But if results go his way of course we will praise him.

“Even if you are the best coach if you don’t get result you will be under pressure.”

Rohr, who took over the team in 2016, signed a new contract with the Nigeria football Federation (NFF) in March, which would keep him with the Eagles through the next AFCON and the World Cup in Qatar.

Commenting on the extension of the Franco-German’s stay with the national team, Okocha said it was a good move by the Nigerian football house.

“I’m in support of the contract extension because for every country to be successful you need continuity and you need direction.

“But if we keep hiring and firing we wouldn’t be able to build the team. So I believe it’s a good step it’s just for the results to improve,” he added.

The Super Eagles will next year resume their race for a place in the Cameroon AFCON tournament, while also pushing for a place in Qatar World Cup.

