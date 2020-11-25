Lai Mohammed accuses CNN of desperation for airing second part of report on Lekki shooting

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday accused international news channel, CNN of desperation over its second report on the Lekki toll plaza shootings that happened on October 20.

The Minister made the accusation on NTA on Wednesday, while reacting to the release of the second ‘investigative report’ on the shootings at Lekki toll plaza during the #EndSARS protests depite threats of sanction from the Federal Government.

When asked about the second CNN’s report, Mohammed said: “It shows that they (CNN) are desperate. The so-called recent development has been seen before. There is nothing new. If there is anything new, it is a contradiction of CNN’s position.

“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? The military has been consistent. CNN contravenes the basic principles of journalism – fairness, and balance.

Read also: CNN dares Nigerian govt, releases second damning report on #EndSars protests

‘They did the story without contacting the Federal Government for its own side. They relied on second and third parties narratives.

“They (CNN) were caught spreading fake news and they are trying to escape.

“We are accusing them (CNN) of basing their stories on videos sourced on social media. CNN has been inconsistent. It also doctored the video it got.

“We are confident in our position.”

Speaking on the protest letter written to CNN, the minister said: “We have received an acknowledgment and we were told that the letter has been passed to the editorial team.”

Join the conversation

Opinions